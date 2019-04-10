Maoist commander Vinod Hunga killed Chhattisgarh BJP MLA, suspect police

Vinod Hunga, 55, is said to be the Maoist commander behind Tuesday’s attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada in which BJP legislator Bhima Mandavi, his driver and three policemen were killed, according to police.

According to officers familiar with the matter, Vinod — who has a reward of ₹8 lakh on his head — planned the attack with the help of about 60 Maoists from different units in the region.

“For the last two days, Maoists had been gathering in Shyamgiri from different places under the Malangir area committee, which Vinod has been heading since March 2018. Vinod was assisted by close aide, Deva,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity. Deva belongs to the neighbouring Katekalyan area committee, but has been in Malangir for the last two months, he said. Vinod was elevated to secretary of Malangir area committee two years ago.

According to police records, Vinod was the mastermind behind the October 2018 attack in Dantewada in which Doordarshan journalist Achyutanand Sahu and two policemen were killed. In 2015, Vinod’s team blew up an anti-landmine vehicle in Cholnar-Kirandul road in Dantewada, killing five jawans.

Police learnt that Vinod is a key planner for Maoist activities in Bastar after grilling Sodhi Pojje, who surrendered in 2018.

According to Dantewada police chief Abhishek Pallav, Vinod’s team has 15 Maoists. “We suspect Vinod could have been about a couple of kilometres away from the spot where the attack happened,” said a deputy superintendent level police officer.

Besides a command wire, which suggests the IED was triggered 40 metres away from the spot, police found a GPS device. “It (GPS device) is being examined thoroughly to see if locations of more IEDs planted in the area have been fed into it... This attack shows that a GPS device was used to know the exact location of the IED for maximum impact,” said the SP. “A case has been registered and investigation is on.”

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 23:36 IST