e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maoist killed, 2 jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Maoist killed, 2 jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Police recovered a huge quantity of explosives, including pipe bombs and four weapons, from the encounter spot.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 20:23 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Two jawans - one Sandip Ghosh of CoBRA 204th battalion and constable Chandu Kadti of the district reserve guard - sustained leg injuries after they stepped on an iron spike trap set up by Maoists. (HT Photo)
Two jawans - one Sandip Ghosh of CoBRA 204th battalion and constable Chandu Kadti of the district reserve guard - sustained leg injuries after they stepped on an iron spike trap set up by Maoists. (HT Photo)
         

A suspected Maoist was killed and two jawans were injured in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district of Bastar region on Sunday.

Police recovered a huge quantity of explosives, including pipe bombs and four weapons, from the encounter spot.

Inspector General of Police, (Bastar Range) Sunderaj P told HT that a combing operation was launched after the attack, which is still going on in the nearby jungles.

“The encounter took place in the jungles of Bhattiguda village under Pamed police station limits, on the border with Telangana,” Sunderaj said.

The IG said that a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) launched an anti-naxal operation on Saturday after the information about gathering of Maoists in the area.

“On Sunday, when the team reached a hill near the Bhattiguda area, the Maoists opened fire. In retaliation, the security forces also started firing after which they fled into the jungles. Upon search, a body of a Maoist was found,” the IG said.

Two jawans - one Sandip Ghosh of CoBRA 204th battalion and constable Chandu Kadti of the district reserve guard - sustained leg injuries after they stepped on an iron spike trap set up by Maoists.

“The constables are fine and searching in the area is going on,” the IG added.

On Tuesday, security forces killed a suspected Maoist in the jungles of Kamalpur village of Usoor area and two rifles were recovered.

tags
top news
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
US Election 2020: Trump lost but Trumpism did not
DC vs SRH Live: Dhawan’s fifty guides DC to 189/3 in Qualifier 2
DC vs SRH Live: Dhawan’s fifty guides DC to 189/3 in Qualifier 2
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
‘A history of election problems in this country’: Trump tweets again
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
Details of 2 crore BigBasket users put on sale on dark web
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
RJD warns its workers against celebratory firing, ‘uncivil behaviour’ on result day
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
‘Biden govt will be weak...’: Decoding new US administration’s India view
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In