Maoists cite ‘exploitation’ fears, block road construction under PM’s scheme in Odisha

Rayagada Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Vivek M Saravana said the road construction work between Naringtoli and Gumma was worth Rs 10 crore and meant to provide connectivity to the local Dongria Kondh tribals

india Updated: Jan 22, 2020 17:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Suspected Maoists burnt down road construction vehicles in Odisha to oppose Vedanta mining operations.
Suspected Maoists burnt down road construction vehicles in Odisha to oppose Vedanta mining operations. (HT Photo/Representative)
         

At least 60 suspected Maoists attacked workers and burnt several vehicles engaged in the construction of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Rayagada district late Tuesday night.

Police said the Maoists attack at Gumma village under Kalyansinghpur block began around 12 in the night when they beat up two labourers after tying them up and set afire two JCBs (a type of excavator), a road roller and a mixture machine. They also left posters bearing names of local Maoists alleging the road construction would help Vedanta, a mining company, exploit the mineral resources of the region. The pamphlets also issued death threats to those involved in the project and asked the authorities to immediately stop the construction work.

Rayagada Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Vivek M Saravana said the road construction work between Naringtoli and Gumma was worth Rs 10 crore and meant to provide connectivity to the local Dongria Kondh tribals.

Last month, a group of Maoists had set ablaze several construction vehicles in the same district in protest of the construction of PMGSY roads in the area.

Last year, Maoists had targeted several road construction projects, particularly those under PMGSY and had shot dead a contractor in Kalahandi district.

