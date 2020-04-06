e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maoists in Andhra call for ceasefire amid Covid-19 outbreak

Maoists in Andhra call for ceasefire amid Covid-19 outbreak

CPI (Maoist) Malkangiri-Koraput-Visakha Border (MKVB) division’s committee secretary Kailasam released on Sunday a hand-written statement in Telugu to the Andhra Pradesh media that stated the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, was creating havoc across the world.

india Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:10 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hyderabad, Hindustan Times
Civil rights activists have welcomed the ceasefire proposal, urging both the Centre and Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (AP) governments to respond positively.
Civil rights activists have welcomed the ceasefire proposal, urging both the Centre and Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (AP) governments to respond positively.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist) has announced a unilateral ceasefire and announced that they would not attack security forces because of the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak across the country.

CPI (Maoist) Malkangiri-Koraput-Visakha Border (MKVB) division’s committee secretary Kailasam released on Sunday a hand-written statement in Telugu to the Andhra Pradesh media that stated the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, was creating havoc across the world.

“Our party, People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (an armed wing of the CPI-Maoist), and various frontal organisations of the party have decided against carrying out any kind of attack on the security forces during this period,” the statement said.

Kailasam, however, warned that the party would be compelled to retaliate, if security forces resort to any kind of action. “We demand that the government responds to our statement within five days,” Kailsam said.

Civil rights activists have welcomed the ceasefire proposal, urging both the Centre and Telangana and Andhra Pradesh (AP) governments to respond positively.

In a joint statement, Civil Liberties Committee’s (CLC) Telangana unit president Dr Gaddam Laxman and AP chief V Chittababu said: “The Centre and state governments should work in tandem to create a peaceful environment by accepting the proposal.”

tags
top news
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
India has been proactive in stemming spread of coronavirus, says PM Modi
‘It is a long war against coronavirus pandemic, must not rest’: PM Modi
‘It is a long war against coronavirus pandemic, must not rest’: PM Modi
With 490 new coronavirus patients, India now has 4067 cases; death toll at 109
With 490 new coronavirus patients, India now has 4067 cases; death toll at 109
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for sixth Covid-19 test, allowed to go home
Kanika Kapoor tests negative for sixth Covid-19 test, allowed to go home
Race for life: Mercedes F1 engineers use 3D printers to make medical equipment
Race for life: Mercedes F1 engineers use 3D printers to make medical equipment
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
Apple donated over 20 million masks to health workers: Tim Cook
‘IPL a cash cow, break will lead to anxiety and insecurity for few players’
‘IPL a cash cow, break will lead to anxiety and insecurity for few players’
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
Sunday 9pm 9 minutes: When hope had the last laugh I Opinion
trending topics
PM ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesWuhan Covid-19Covid-19 Positive CaseCovid-19 newsCoronavirus cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news