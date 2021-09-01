Maoists kill 45-year-old man in Odisha’s Rayagada district

Maoists shot dead a 45-year-old man in Odisha’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Rayagada district after branding him a police informer late on Tuesday. Police said a group of 10 suspected Maoists called Santosh Dandasena out of from his home and killed him. “His bullet-riddled body was found on Wednesday morning 50 metres outside his home,” said Nilambar Jani, a local police officer.

Police said the Maoists left behind two posters warning people against working as informers. “(Dandasena) was warned several times against giving any information to the police, but he disobeyed the order and encouraged some youths of the village to become police informers. If these youths do not apologise, they will face similar consequences,” the poster warned.

Dandasena’s killing is the first such instance in Odisha since January when Maoists in Kandhamal killed two civilians for being alleged police informers. It came three weeks after Central Reserve Police Force busted a Maoist hideout at Niyamgiri in neighbouring Kalahandi district and seized a cache of explosives, arms, and ammunition.