Maoists kill two tribal in Bihar branding them police informers

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:45 IST

Maoists on Saturday night killed two tribal in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on the assumption that they were police informers. In the last 8 months in Bihar, the ultras have killed at least 20 civilians believing them to be spies.

The latest incident took place near the Baskund and Gobardaha villages, under the jurisdiction of Chanan police station in the district. The victims have been identified as Mogal Koda and Sanjay Koda.

Munger range DIG Manu Maharaaj said the two were picked up from their home and taken some distance away before they were gunned down. Locals recovered their bodies lying at two separate places on Sunday morning.

According to the reports, two separate group of Maoists entered the Baskund and Gobardaha villages at 11.50 pm and picked up the duo from their homes.

The outlaws dragged the men out even as their families pleaded the men’s innocence.

Villagers and members of the Koda families said police arrived late despite being informed. The villagers staged protests and demanded the arrest of the accused.

Police said Mogal was abducted from his home and taken to a nearby forest side road and killed.

“Several bullets were pumped into his body. The Maoists later left posters on the spot accusing Mogal of being a police informer,” police sources said.

Eight empty cartridges and two live bullets were recovered from the spot.

In the second incident, Maoist raided Sanjay Koda’s in-law’s house at Gobardaha village, dragged him out on gunpoint and shot him thrice in his chest before escaping.

Police said Sanjay, a resident of Laxmipur village in Jamui, was currently residing at his in-law’s house. Maoists left pamphlets alleging Sanjay and some other villagers had deserted the Maoists and become police informers.

In August 19, two people were gunned down by a group of heavily-armed Maoists under similar suspicion at a crowded market in Mananpur area of Lakhisarai district.

Lakhisarai is one of the four districts in Bihar that are most affected by Left-wing extremism. The other three are Gaya, Aurangabad and Jamui.

On November 8, cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) killed a man in Aurangabad district after accusing him of being a police informer.