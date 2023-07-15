Actor Ravindra Mahajani, found dead on Friday, may have died 3 days ago: Police

PUNE: Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani, was found dead in his Talegaon residence near Pune on Friday, is believed to have died three days before his body was found, a police officer said on Saturday. The officer added the veteran actor’s body will be handed over to the family for the last rites after his autopsy. Ravindra Mahajani was found dead in a locked flat at Xrbia Housing Society in Ambi area (Live Hindustan)

Mahajani was found dead in a locked flat at Xrbia Housing Society in Ambi area of the Talegaon Dabhade after neighbours complained about a foul smell from the house.

Ranjit Sawant, senior police inspector at Talegaon MIDC police station said a police team responded to complaints by locals and broke open the flat’s door and found the dead body.

Sawant said doctors estimated that Mahajani died three days ago. “We have contacted his son in Mumbai and informed him,” he said.

Mahajani acted in several Marathi films such as Mumbai cha Fauzdar, Zoonj, Kalat Nakalat.

Police said the actor’s son Gashmeer Mahajani had been trying to reach his father but the phone calls were going unanswered. On Friday, hours before his body was found, Gashmeer asked a friend in Pune to visit Talegaon Dabhade to check on his father. Gashmeer said his friend planned to visit his father on Saturday.

