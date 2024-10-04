Marathi, Bengali among 5 new classical languages approved by Modi Cabinet

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the conferment of classical language status to five new languages – Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (PTI)

The Cabinet also updated the eligibility criteria for classical languages under the Centre’s Language Expert Committee.

This cabinet decision increases the number of recognised classical languages from six to eleven. Previously recognised languages included Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia, which was the last language to enter the club in 2014

Information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the “historic” move aimed to “preserve the rich cultural heritage of India.”

“Until now, the notified classical languages included Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia. These languages were already recognised as classical languages. The new proposals have been examined within this framework and any future proposals will also be assessed in the same manner, based on proper scientific evidence, research, and historical data,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the decision.

“Our government cherishes and celebrates India’s rich history and culture. We have also been unwavering in our commitment to popularising regional languages. I am extremely glad the Cabinet has decided that Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit will be conferred the status of classical languages! Each of them are beautiful languages, highlighting our vibrant diversity. Congratulations to everyone,” he posted on X.

The Union government established the category of “classical languages” on October 12, 2004, initially declaring Tamil as a classical language based on three criteria: High antiquity of early texts with a recorded history over a thousand years, a body of ancient literature considered a valuable heritage by generations of speakers, and an original literary tradition that is not borrowed from another speech community.

In November 2004, the ministry of culture formed a linguistic experts committee (LEC) under the Sahitya Akademi to examine languages for this status. The criteria were revised in November 2005, resulting in the declaration of Sanskrit as a classical language, with updated standards that included “high antiquity of its early texts/recorded history over a period of 1500-2000 years” and emphasis that “the literary tradition be original and not borrowed from another speech community.”

In a meeting on July 25, 2024, LEC unanimously revised the criteria for classical languages. The NEW? (yes, new) criteria include high antiquity of (its) early texts/recorded history over a period of 1500-2000 years, a body of ancient literature/texts, which is considered a heritage by generations of speakers, the presence of “knowledge texts”, especially prose texts in addition to poetry, epigraphical and inscriptional evidence, and the stipulation that the classical languages and literature could be distinct from its current form or could be discontinuous with later forms of its offshoots.

The committee confirmed that Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali meet the revised criteria for classical language status.

The demand for granting classical language status to some of these languages dates back a decade. In 2013, the Maharashtra government submitted a proposal for Marathi’s recognition. Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan then established a committee of language experts in 2014 to assess the language. The panel confirmed that Marathi met all the criteria for recognition as a classical language, and its report reached the Centre.

The development came just days before assembly elections in Maharashtra are expected to be announced.

Calling Marathi “India’s pride,” Modi said,”This honour acknowledges the rich cultural contribution of Marathi in our nation’s history. Marathi has always been a cornerstone of Indian heritage. I am sure with the status of a Classical Language, many more people will be motivated to learn it.”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said he had reminded the prime minister several times to clear the proposal pending with the government, claiming it was finally done only a few weeks before an “imminent defeat” in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

“The non-biological PM’s government has finally accorded classical language status to Marathi. Aap chronology samajhiye (understand the chronology): On May 5, 2024, we reminded the non- biological PM of the Pathare Committee Report submitted to the Union Government by then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan in July 2014.”

“On May 12, 2024, we highlighted the non-biological PM’s Government’s long silence on this demand, despite efforts made by Rajani Patil and other Maharashtra leaders in Parliament and outside. On May 13, 2024, we publicly pledged to accord classical language status to Marathi as part of the INDIA bloc’s campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections,” he said in a post on X.

Ramesh said that On July 9, 2024, “we flagged the Union Government’s suspicious attempt to revisit the criteria for according to classical language status, and its possible impact on the demand for such status to Marathi.” “On September 26, 2024, the day the non-biological PM was scheduled to visit Pune, we further reminded him of this long-pending demand.

“On October 3, 2024, a few weeks before an imminent defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections, the non-biological PM finally awakens from his long slumber. Itni deri kyon’ (Why so late) non-biological Pradhan Mantriji?” he asked in the social media post

“Once a language is declared as a classical language, it garners significant international interest. Many international universities begin offering courses and research programs in those classical languages,” Vaishnaw said.

Notably, once a language is designated as a classical language, the Education Ministry offers various benefits to promote it. This includes two annual international awards for distinguished scholars in these languages, the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for classical language studies, and a request to the University Grants Commission to create professional chairs for the declared classical languages in Central Universities.

He talked about the promotion of classical languages. “Now, with the addition of five more classical languages, they too will receive promotion and support, and their heritage will be preserved in the same manner as the existing languages.”

Vaishnaw said that the decision aligned with the “philosophy” of Modi and the National Democratic Alliance government’s “commitment” to taking pride in culture, heritage, and the diversity of Indian languages..

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the decision.”On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the entire Union Cabinet for the historic decision to accord Assamese the status of classical language,” he said on X.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan said took to X and said,”This important decision will further boost efforts to preserve, promote and popularise our linguistic heritage as well as create new opportunities in the field of academics, research literature, language and culture. This will also encourage our current and future generations to connect with our beautiful Indian languages and take pride in them.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said,“Finally, Marathi language has been given the status of classical language. This battle has been successful. Maharashtra government had continuously followed up with the Centre for this. I thank PM Narendra Modi ji, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji, Union Cultural Affairs Minister Gajendrasingh Shekhavat ji. Several Marathi speaking people, Marathi intellectuals, linguists, writers, critics have helped in this.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “It is a golden moment and a historic day. This is a very proud moment! Eternally thankful to Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji.”

Other languages include Pali which is an ancient language primarily known for its role in preserving the teachings of Buddhism, particularly in the Pali Canon. Prakrit, a group of ancient Indian languages, served as a vernacular counterpart to Sanskrit and was widely used in literature, particularly in plays and poetry.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also took to X and said, “Most happy to share that Bengali/ Bangla has been finally accorded the status of a classical language by Government of India. We had been trying to snatch this recognition from Ministry of Culture, GOI and we had submitted three volumes of research findings in favour of our contention. Union government has accepted our well-researched claim today evening and we finally reach the cultural apex in the body of languages in India.”