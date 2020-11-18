‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on Ajit Pawar’s ‘united Maharashtra’ comment

india

Stoking the 70-year-long border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over areas like Belgaum, Karwar and Nipani, Mahrashtra deputy chief minister and Karnataka chief minister locked horns on Wednesday. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was first to begin as he broached the issue, paying tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray. Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa slammed Pawar’s statement and said those are meant for “unwanted controversy”.

“Late Balasaheb had struggled his entire life for rights of common man. He always dreamt about the overall development of Maharashtra and make a united Maharashtra including Belgaum, Karwar and Nipani. So let us decide to fulfil this dream,” the statement from Ajit Pawar’s office read. It was issued on the occasion of Balasaheb’s death anniversary on November 17.

Urging Pawar to not make such statements, Karnataka chief minister said, “Marathi speaking people are just like Kannadigas. They too belong to us. Maratha Development Authority has been formed for their development. Statement is just to trigger unwanted controversy. I urge him not to make such statements.”

Maharashtra claims Belgaum and the other areas which are part of Karnataka as they were part of Bombay Presidency. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had appointed Chhagan Bhujbal and Eknath Shinde to look into the legal cases concerning the border dispute.

When I was @CMofKarnataka, Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, & other programs were implemented. These were not intended to divide people on caste or language.@BSYBJP has been neglecting these pro-people programs while announcing funds for projects that were not in the budget.



6/7 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 18, 2020

Slamming the setting up of Marathi Development Board, which has been announced a few days ago, opposition leader Siddaramaiah said this is a divisive step. “I strongly oppose any decision taken against the interests of Kannadigas. There are many other pressing issues that needs government assistance. @BSYBJP should look into that first to address inequality before hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas,” the former CM tweeted.