Marginal uptick in India’s daily Covid cases with 975 fresh infections, 4 deaths

India logged 975 new Coronavirus infections on Saturday as against 949 on the previous day, while the active cases rose to 11,366 according to the Union Health Ministry data. An increase of 133 cases has been recorded in the active cases after a month-long downward trend. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections.

Since Monday, India has logged over 4,700 new cases. (861 on Monday, 796 on Tuesday, 1,088 on Wednesday, 1,007 on Thursday and 949 on Friday)

The death toll climbed to 5,21,747 with four new fatalities, the data said. Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Odisha reported one death each as per health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 42,507,834 with nearly 800 new recoveries. The national Covid recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.38 crore. 6.8 Lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours, of which, over 23,500 were booster doses for adults under the age of 60 and 1.97 Lakh doses (both 1st and 2nd) were administered to children between 12-14 age group.

India's Coronavirus tally of confirmed cases had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.