India records 949 new Covid cases, single-digit deaths for 2nd straight day

Amid worries over Covid surge in Delhi and Mumbai, India on Friday recorded 949 new cases, 58 fewer as compared to Thursday. According to the union health ministry data, six deaths due to the virus have been recorded in the past 24-hours, taking the total death toll to 5,21,743. This is the second straight day when India recorded less than 10 deaths. On Thursday, the country had registered one death - the lowest figure since April 2020.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 11,191 with the total cases accounting for 0.03 per cent. The health ministry recorded 810 recoveries in the past 24-hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,25,07,038. The recovery rate in the country stands at 98.76 percent.

The daily positivity rate in India stands at 0.26 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.25 percent.

A total of 83.11 crore samples have been tested so far for the coronavirus - out of which 3,67,213 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 186.30 crore -mark under the nationwide vaccination drive, reported the health ministry.

Also read: Concerns over Covid surge in Delhi, Mumbai as India sees 1,007 new cases

While India had started witnessing a drop in the cases, Delhi and Mumbai are seeing a spike. Delhi on Thursday recorded 325 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily surge since March 3.

The Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to meet next week to discuss the situation and the mask rule that was dropped recently. The city has recorded an average of 201 cases every day over the past seven days - as compared to a week ago when an average of 120 cases were being recorded.

Mumbai, on the other hand, reported a slight decline in the cases on Thursday with 103 cases, after a spike on Wednesday.

Amid the concerns over the new variants - XE, sub-variants of Omicron, global cases are on a rise. Countries including France, the UK, Germany, and Italy, have been reporting a massive rise too. China is witnessing its worst outbreak since 2020 with Shanghai becoming the latest virus hotspot.