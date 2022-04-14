Maharashtra sees drop in Covid-19 cases after marginal spike on Wednesday
Mumbai: A day after reporting a spike in daily Covid-19 cases, the number dropped to 103 on Thursday. On Wednesday, Maharashtra logged 124 cases, a marginal increase from 113 on Tuesday. While the number of cases declined, the deaths rose to six on Thursday, compared to one the previous day and four on Tuesday.
The state government lifted all pandemic-related curbs, including the mask mandate, from April 2. Officials from the state public health department have said the impact of the relaxation in curbs would be evident about two weeks after it came into force.
Mumbai reported a jump of 21 cases on Wednesday, with numbers rising to 73 on Wednesday from 52 on Tuesday. Mumbai reported 56 cases and one death on Thursday. Mumbai recorded the highest number of cases in Maharashtra (56) on Thursday, followed by Pune city (12), Pune district and Navi Mumbai (six each), Beed (four).
Maharashtra presently has 745 active cases. The state tested 40,334 Covid-19 samples on the day, compared to 29,049 on the previous day.
Dr Pradeep Awate, the state’s surveillance officer, said that it has to be seen whether the rise in Covid numbers on Wednesday is a trend as a one-day figure cannot be considered (in isolation).
“It must be seen if the positivity rate (in Mumbai) is rising or declining. Now, it is in the range of 0.5 to 0.7 percent… the weekly trend must be considered instead of a daily change in cases due to variable factors like tests conducted every day,” he added.
-
Students will not be affected by SC decision, says MUHS about Dhule college
Mumbai Days after the Supreme Court stayed a recent Bombay high court (HC) order to start admissions to 100 seats at Dhule-based ACPM Medical College, students are a nervous wreck. While state officials are trying to salvage the matter at present, a voice of support has now come from the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences clarifying that students will not be affected by this move.
-
Foodgrain production in Bihar looks positive
Bihar's total foodgrain production in kharif and rabi seasons in the financial year 2021-22 stands at 162.22 lakh tonnes, of which wheat production is estimated at 62.22 lakh metric tonnes and paddy at 71 lakh metric tonnes, as per the third estimate of foodgrain production compiled recently, which indicated that the state continues to be food sufficient, agriculture department officials said. N Saravana Kumar, secretary, agriculture, could not be reached for comment.
-
Justice Ajay Tewari’s resignation accepted
The resignation of justice Ajay Tewari of the Punjab and Haryana high court has been accepted. Justice Tewari was the second senior judge of the high court after chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha. He was due to retire on April 6, 2022, but is learnt to have resigned due to personal reasons on March 15. A third-generation lawyer, justice Tewari graduated in law from Panjab University in 1982, before starting his practice.
-
10-year-old boy beaten by criminal lawyer at housing society in Thane
A 10-year-old boy of Sarovar Darshan Society in Naupada area of Thane was badly beaten by a criminal lawyer from the same society. On Tuesday evening, Ayush Gore was playing with his friends when the criminal lawyer, Chetan Patil, came inside the Sarovar society and started beating the youngster. Ayush's ear was badly hurt from the assault and he has been admitted to Kaushalya Hospital in Thane.
-
Ambedkar a great national hero, thought about entire society: Union minister Smriti Irani
Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was a great national hero who thought about the entire society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is realising the dream of Ambedkar's by serving the people constantly and ensuring that everyone gets equal rights, she said. Smriti Irani was expressing her views at a seminar at the Kashi region BJP office on Ambedkar's birth anniversary (Ambedkar Jayanti).
