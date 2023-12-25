close_game
News / India News / 'Mass suspension of MPs is premeditated': Kharge rebuts V-P Dhankhar's remark on disorder during Winter Session

‘Mass suspension of MPs is premeditated’: Kharge rebuts V-P Dhankhar's remark on disorder during Winter Session

ByHT News Desk
Dec 25, 2023 09:29 AM IST

On Dhankar's invite, Kharge said he is currently out of Delhi but would meet the V-P as soon as he returns.

Congress president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge, in a rebuttal to Vice President and Chairperson of the Upper House Jagdeep Dhankhar's letter, said the mass suspension of the MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha “seems to be predetermined and premeditated by the government”. The Congress president wrote back after V-P Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge(ANI)
