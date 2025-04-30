Massive fire at Delhi's Dilli Haat, videos shows shops burning at popular market

A major fire broke out at the popular Dilli Haat market in South Delhi's INA area on Wednesday evening, causing significant damage to several food stalls and handicraft shops. The blaze, which erupted around 8.55 pm, has since been brought under control, officials said. The blaze, which erupted around 8.55 pm, has since been brought under control.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, twelve fire engines were rushed to the scene immediately after the alarm was raised. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Dilli Haat, a vibrant marketplace inspired by traditional Indian village bazaars, is a major attraction for both locals and tourists. It features handcrafted goods from across the country and serves cuisine from various Indian states. The market was moderately crowded at the time of the incident.

Some vendors reported extensive losses. “Several food stalls and shops have been gutted,” said one stall owner.