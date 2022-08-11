Home / India News / Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at hotel near Jamnagar, fire engines at spot

Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at hotel near Jamnagar, fire engines at spot

india news
Updated on Aug 11, 2022 10:48 PM IST
It's not immediately clear about the number of people trapped inside or injured.
The massive fire breaks out at a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Thursday evening.
ByHT News Desk

A massive fire broke out at Alento Hotel near Jamnagar in Gujarat on Thursday evening, police said. So far, there has been no information on the number of people trapped inside or injured, according to an official at Meghpar Padana police station.

The fire reportedly might have been caused due to a short circuit, initial reports suggest.

The hotel website shows the Alento Hotel is situated very close to the shores of the Arabian Sea and is surrounded by major industrial establishments like Reliance Petrochemicals, Nayara Gas & Energy, and Gujarat State Fertilizer Corporation.

gujarat fire
