Massive protest in Odisha over student's self-immolation, police use water cannons

Odisha Police resorted to water cannons to disperse workers of the Biju Janata Dal as a massive protest was held Bhubaneswar in protest over a Balasore student's death by self-immolation on Wednesday. BJD workers carry out protest after student dies from self-immolation(X)

BJD workers have also called for a "Balasore Bandh" in view of the inaction over the sexual harassment case.

A 20-year-old student succumbed to her injuries after a self-immolation attempt on Monday. The college student set herself on fire on campus at the Fakir Mohan College due to inaction from the principal and internal committees on sexual harassment allegations filed against a professor.

BJD calls for Balasore Bandh

The Biju Janta Dal has called for a Balasore Bandh today in view of the death of the student who self-immolated on Monday.

As per reports, the bandh began at 6 AM and is set to held till 2 PM.

"People are very angry over the denial of justice to the student who ultimately set herself on fire and died," said BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra.

"The party will continue the agitation across the state till the BJP government announces a judicial probe into the incident," he added further.

Opposition unites in protest

Amid the outrage caused by the student's death, the opposition parties in Odisha - Congress and the Biju Janata Dal - have taken a united stand in the case.

On Wednesday, Congress party in Odisha carried out a candlelight protest in Balasore, demanding justice for the 20-year-old student.

"A brave girl fought against injustice. She appealed for justice to the Union Minister, Chief Minister, SP, Collector, but still no one heard her grievances... How did she set herself on fire? There are huge questions that are left unanswered..." Odisha State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi also called for justice for the 20-year-old student. The Congress leader ensured justice for the victim's family.

"Spoke with the father of the brave daughter who lost her life in the fight for justice in Balasore, Odisha. In his voice, I felt his daughter's pain, dreams, and struggle. Assured him that the Congress Party and I stand with them at every step. What happened is not only inhuman and shameful but a wound to the entire society," Gandhi wrote on X.

Along with the Congress, the BJD also carried out protests on Wednesday. Tyres were burnt on the roads as workers and local supporters called for action from the Chief Minister. Protestors have also called for the resignation of the state higher education minister and Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.