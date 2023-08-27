MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouriya organises community kitchen for the needy

LUCKNOW: On the seventh anniversary of the Pankaj Bhadouriya Culinary Academy, Pankaj Bhadouriya, the winner of MasterChef India Season 1 in 2010, organised a community kitchen event. Collaborating with her students, she spearheaded the preparation of 2,500 food packages that were subsequently distributed among the less fortunate. Pankaj Bhadouriya (HT Photo)

More than 100 of her students participated in crafting the food parcels, dedicating almost three days to the endeavour. The packages encompassed a variety of items -- including millet cookies, cupcakes, and fresh fruits.

“We make it a point to organise the community kitchen annually as a part of our anniversary celebration,” Bhadouriya expressed. “In Indian culture, food is intertwined with our significant occasions, spanning from birthdays to funerals. We aimed to convey this sentiment by extending it to the underprivileged.”

She further elaborated that this initiative also contributes to the holistic growth of her students. “This endeavour emphasises work ethic. Culinary expertise transcends mere recipes and plating; it encompasses the joy and emotions that emanate from nourishing others. I aspire for my students to carry this profound intention as they delve into the world of culinary arts,” Bhadouriya stated.

Her academy formed partnerships with numerous non-profit organisations, including Ummeed NGO, Sarthak NGO, Prabhat, and others. This collaboration allowed them to extend assistance to underprivileged communities by distributing the food packages.

Distinguished bureaucrats, politicians, and well-known personalities are also engaged to endorse and raise awareness about the event, as well as the marginalised communities it serves.

Bhadouriya added, “My students thrive under the pressure of such responsibilities.” She referred to the challenge of preparing and packaging 2,500 units of food within a mere three days. “Among my students, there are two groups of bakers and three groups of culinary arts students who have dedicated themselves to this project over the past three days,” she pointed out.