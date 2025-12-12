'Matter of concern': India on damage to Preah Vihear Temple site on Thailand-Cambodia border

India on Friday expressed concern over reports of damage to conservation facilities at Preah Vihear - a 12th-century Hindu temple dedicated to Shiva, located on a cliff in the Dângrêk Mountains on the Thai-Cambodian border - amid ongoing clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.(ANI Video Grab)

The territory around the Preah Vihear site is one of the main subjects of a long border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia.

Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was closely monitoring the situation and emphasised the need to protect the UNESCO World Heritage Site, which he described as a symbol of shared human heritage.

He noted: “We have seen reports regarding damage to conservation facilities at Preah Vihear during the ongoing Thailand - Cambodia border clashes.”

Calling the development unfortunate, Jaiswal said, “Any damage to conservation facilities is unfortunate, and is a matter of concern.”

Highlighting its global significance, Jaiswal stated, “The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Preah Vihear temple is a shared cultural heritage of humanity. India has been closely involved in its preservation. We sincerely hope that all measures will be taken to fully safeguard the site and related conservation facilities.”

Amid escalating tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbours, New Delhi reiterated its call for calm.

“We once again reiterate our appeal to both sides to exercise restraint and to take measures for cessation of hostilities & prevention of further escalation. We urge them to return to the path of dialogue and peace,” he said.

The statement comes amid reports of escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia on the border that began on December 10 with artillery and rocket attacks against civilians. As per local media reports, each side has blamed the other for the attacks.

The Thai army on Thursday said it destroyed a tall crane atop a hill held by Cambodia where the centuries-old Preah Vihear temple is located, because it allegedly held electronic and optical devices used for military command and control purposes, according to Associated Press news agency.

Indian Embassy's advisory for Indian travelers

The Indian Embassy in Thailand has asked Indian travelers to check official updates before visiting areas near the Thailand-Cambodia border, where tensions have escalated in the past few days.

"In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, Indian travellers who plan to visit these areas are advised to check updates from Thai official sources," the Embassy said.

UNESCO has also raised strong concern over the renewed tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, including around the Preah Vihear Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

"UNESCO will continue to monitor the situation of cultural heritage in the region, with a view to ensuring its protection," the organisation said. It added that it is ready to provide technical assistance and emergency protection measures “as soon as conditions allow,” it said.