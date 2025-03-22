Kolkata, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday said it is a matter of pride that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is visiting Oxford University to deliver a lecture. Matter of pride that Mamata is going to Oxford University, says governor

He also said that whenever good things happen to the state, they make him happy.

"If anything good happens to Bengal, it makes us happy. Also we are proud that the CM is going to Oxford," Bose told reporters on the sidelines of a CII meet here.

“It is a matter of pride that the CM from the land of Rabindranath Tagore has been invited there,” he said.

Banerjee's lecture at Oxford University is slated for March 27. During her stay, she will also meet industrialists on March 25 to seek investments for the state. She is expected to return between March 28 and 29.

As part of her itinerary in the UK, Banerjee will attend a programme at the Indian High Commission on March 24, a government-to-government programme on March 26, and another G2G event at Oxford on March 27.

About the appointment of a permanent vice chancellor of Jadavpur University, which is now being helmed by officiating VC Bhaskar Gupta whose term expires on August 31, Bose said, "There are two options - either to retire or re-enter."

"We will decide whichever option is better," said Bose who is also the chancellor of state-run universities in West Bengal.

Asked about the shifting of an IPL match on April 6 from Kolkata to Guwahati, he said that it was the decision of the organisers and it had not come to his attention.

Kolkata Knight Riders' home game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 is set to be shifted to Guwahati as the police have expressed their inability to provide security for the IPL contest due to 'Ram Navami' celebrations in Kolkata on the day,

"Once it comes to my attention, I will take appropriate steps," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.