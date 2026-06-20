'May exam went well, was preparing for re-NEET': Ghaziabad student dies by suicide 2 days before June 21 exam

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide at his residence in Ghaziabad on Friday, two days ahead of the NEET UG reexamination, scheduled for June 21.

A NEET aspirant died by suicide in Ghaziabad on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Representative image)

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The victim, a resident of the H-block in Vijay Nagar, was preparing for the NEET UG examination. He left a video message saying he could not clear the exam for the past six years, according to the police.

The police were informed of the incident on Friday morning and a team arrived at the victim's residence. He was found dead.

The family said that the boy went to his room on Thursday night and was found dead the next morning.

Also Read: 1.3 lakh CCTV cams, 51k jammers: Security arrangements in place ahead of NEET-UG reexam tomorrow

Police have recovered a video from the victim's phone, which was recorded moments before the death.

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{{^usCountry}} “In the video recovered from his mobile, he said he was preparing for NEET examination for the past six years and could not clear it. He was under depression. He did not hold anyone responsible for his death,” Upasana Pandey, ACP of Vijay Nagar circle told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the video recovered from his mobile, he said he was preparing for NEET examination for the past six years and could not clear it. He was under depression. He did not hold anyone responsible for his death,” Upasana Pandey, ACP of Vijay Nagar circle told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, he also showed his study room and said that he was "thinking of doing something different today," NDTV reported. The boy then pointed towards the noose hanging from the ceiling fan. 'May exam went well, was preparing for reexam' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, he also showed his study room and said that he was "thinking of doing something different today," NDTV reported. The boy then pointed towards the noose hanging from the ceiling fan. 'May exam went well, was preparing for reexam' {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The family told the police that the victim had appeared for the NEET UG exam in May and it had went well. He was preparing for the re-exam on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family told the police that the victim had appeared for the NEET UG exam in May and it had went well. He was preparing for the re-exam on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “His family told the police that the deceased went to his room on the first floor where he used to study for hours. They said he also appeared for the NEET-UG exam in May which went well. He was preparing for the re-exam,” Dharampal, SHO of Vijay Nagar police station told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His family told the police that the deceased went to his room on the first floor where he used to study for hours. They said he also appeared for the NEET-UG exam in May which went well. He was preparing for the re-exam,” Dharampal, SHO of Vijay Nagar police station told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Twist in Nagpur NEET aspirant's story: NTA says candidate 'selected Abu Dhabi'; Dubai was second option for exam centre

However, the police said the death was not linked to the recent paper leak. The National Testing Agency on May 12 cancelled the NEET-UG held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak. The re-examination was rescheduled for June 21.

The reexam is being conducted across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. Security provisions, including 1,38,560 CCTV cameras, 51,311 jammers have been deployed to ensure no foul-play.

A nationwide mock drill was conducted on June 20 to verify all systems -- jammers, CCTV, frisking staff and biometrics.

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(With inputs from Peeyush Khandelwal)

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