Ghaziabad: A 22-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide at his house in Vijay Nagar on Friday and left a video message saying he could not clear the examinations for the past six years, police said. Ghaziabad: NEET aspirant dies by suicide, cites repeated failures

According to the police, they received information about the incident on Friday morning. A police team reached the spot and found the man dead. He went to his room on Thursday night and was found dead the next morning.

“In the video recovered from his mobile, he said he was preparing for NEET examination for the past six years and could not clear it. He was under depression. He did not hold anyone responsible for his death,” Upasana Pandey, ACP of Vijay Nagar circle told HT.

Police said the body was sent for autopsy. “His family told the police that the deceased went to his room on the first floor where he used to study for hours. They said he also appeared for the NEET-UG exam in May which went well. He was preparing for the re-exam,” Dharampal, SHO of Vijay Nagar police station told HT.

The ACP said the death was not linked to the recent NEET paper leak.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2026 was conducted on May 3 and later got cancelled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 12 over a paper leak scandal. The re-exam is scheduled on June 21 for over 2.2 million candidates across the country.