e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / India News / May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor

May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor

Rejecting the claim, a senior jail official said Azad was “absolutely fine” and no such issue had come to their notice during routine medical check-ups by the official jail doctor.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 11:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Delhi Police arrested Azad on December 21, a day after his outfit organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the new citizenship law without permission from police. (Photo @its_akramkhan)
The Delhi Police arrested Azad on December 21, a day after his outfit organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the new citizenship law without permission from police. (Photo @its_akramkhan)
         

The Bhim Army claimed on Saturday that its jailed chief Chandrashekhar Azad was unwell and needed immediate medical care.

Rejecting the claim, a senior jail official said Azad was “absolutely fine” and no such issue had come to their notice during routine medical check-ups by the official jail doctor.

Azad’s personal doctor Harjeet Singh Bhatti claimed that the Bhim Army chief suffers from a disease which requires biweekly phlebotomy, a “procedure to remove extra red blood cells from the blood to treat certain blood disorders”.

Bhim Army spokesperson Kush Ambedkarwadi, who had met the jailed chief on Friday, said Azad has been undergoing treatment for the disease for the past one-and-a-half years and that he had told authorities at the Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged, about it.

The last session of phlebotomy was scheduled a week ago. Azad has been complaining of headache, dizziness, pain in abdomen, Bhatti claimed. “If Azad doesn’t get immediate medical care, his blood might get thicker and he may suffer a cardiac arrest. The jail authorities are not allowing him to visit AIIMS,” he said.

“This is inhuman and a clear violation of human rights. I request Delhi Police and (Home Minister) Amit Shah to get him admitted to AIIMS,” he posted on Twitter.

The jail authorities, however, said Azad was “absolutely fine” and medical assistance will be provided to him if the need arises.

The Delhi Police arrested Azad on December 21, a day after his outfit organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the new citizenship law without permission from police.

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
‘Where has Sidhu fled?’: Meenakshi Lekhi slams Congress after Nankana Sahib attack
‘Where has Sidhu fled?’: Meenakshi Lekhi slams Congress after Nankana Sahib attack
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
Heavy rain castes doubt over IND-SL 1st T20I in Guwahati
Heavy rain castes doubt over IND-SL 1st T20I in Guwahati
IAF set to get 2 more warning systems, an acutely felt need after Balakot
IAF set to get 2 more warning systems, an acutely felt need after Balakot
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
What tidy and messy desks say about you, writes Karan Thapar
What tidy and messy desks say about you, writes Karan Thapar
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news