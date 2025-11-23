‘May God give him some wisdom’: UP minister slams Akhilesh Yadav over ‘Viksit Bharat’ dig at BJP

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and minister AK Sharma slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks against ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ initiative and doubts over its long-term vision. The state minister said that the SP is always looking for “a conspiracy” to win elections and added that he would pray to God to give Yadav “some wisdom”. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow. (ANI)

The BJP’s remarks come after Akhilesh Yadav questioned the ruling party’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ initiative in also an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. “The BJP is talking about 2047. They don't even read their own manifesto...Why 2047? Should they add another 100 years? Will you survive till 2047,” the SP chief said.

BJP slams Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks

UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak hit back at Yadav for his remarks on ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ by calling his Samajwadi Party “misguided”.

He told ANI, “Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party are completely misguided. Every Indian is ready to fulfil the pledge of a developed India under the leadership of PM Modi, and this time, the Samajwadi Party is going to be marginalised.”

Meanwhile, UP minister AK Sharma said that a people’s leader foresees the development of his nation 25-50 years ahead.

“It doesn't behove any responsible person to make such statements about the Prime Minister of his country... As for Akhilesh Yadav's statement, his thinking, and his perspective, I pray to God to give him some wisdom. After every election, the Samajwadi Party looks for a conspiracy to win the upcoming election,” he said.

Sharma added, “A people's leader thinks about taking his country 25 to 50 years ahead... These people see their family's benefit in everything and evaluate things with that calculus.”

UP minister Danish Azad Ansari also targeted SP for engaging “in politics with a negative agenda”.

He said, “The Samajwadi Party has consistently engaged in politics with a negative agenda. Our Prime Minister is speaking about a developed India, focusing on advancing the country towards prosperity, happiness, employment, and progress”.