Home / India News / 'May you lead a long and healthy life': PM Modi wishes Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday

‘May you lead a long and healthy life’: PM Modi wishes Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday

Earlier in August, Rajinikanth completed 45 years in the film industry and he finally took his highly publicised and long-awaited political plunge.

india Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 07:54 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajinikanth’s contemporary Kamal Haasan will contest as the chief ministerial face of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam which made its electoral debut in 2019 parliamentary polls with a 3.7% vote share. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday and wished for his long and healthy life.

“Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life,” PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in August, Rajinikanth completed 45 years in the film industry and he finally took his highly publicised and long-awaited political plunge.

Rajinikanth, had on December 4, announced his intention to launch a political party by January 2021 and contest the assembly election.

He made two appointments for his yet-to-be launched party - his confidante Tamilaruvi Manian as supervisor while a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member R Arjunamurthy as chief coordinator.

Rajinikanth’s contemporary Kamal Haasan will contest as the chief ministerial face of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam which made its electoral debut in 2019 parliamentary polls with a 3.7% vote share.

