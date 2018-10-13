Mayawati accuses BJP of politicising Ram temple issue

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Ayodhya Ram Temple issue for electoral gains. This is the first rally addressed by the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, after she stitched together an alliance with Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh on September 21. Under the agreement, BSP will contest on 35 seats, while Jogi will field candidates in the remaining 55 segments.

Launching the campaign in Bilaspur, Mayawati said, her alliance with Jogi was against the anti-Dalit and anti-poor policies of the state’s BJP government. The BSP chief asked why the BJP was not answering to questions regarding the Rafale deal. She alleged that both the Congress and the BJP have been involved in defence scams.

“Close to elections the campaign for Ram Mandir (in Ayodhya) is gaining momentum. On this issue, even if the BJP constructs a large number of Ram temples across the country, the BJP-RSS will not get any political benefit,” she said. She also accused the RSS-BJP combine of strengthening the “capitalist system” in the name of Hindutva and marginalising the Dalits and the poor.

Accusing the Centre and BJP-ruled states of apathy on the issue of mob-lynching over cow protection, she said these incidents were a blot on democracy. “The Centre and BJP-ruled states are apathetic over mob-lynching and other atrocities against Dalit and tribals. They (BJP) are biased against Dalits, tribals and Muslims,” she alleged.

Speaking about her alliance with Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh , Mayawati said, the alliance crucial for the welfare of the poor. “Dalits are suffering in all the BJP ruled states,” she said. Mayawati also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not fulfilling his promises made before 2014 elections such as transfer of Rs 15 lakh in account of all citizens.

Reacting to her speech, BJP spokesperson Sachidanand Upasane said the BJP was a party of all sections of the society and it was because of parties like the BSP and the Congress that the country was divided on the lines of caste and religion.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 23:46 IST