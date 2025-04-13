Mayawati allows nephew Akash Anand to rejoin Bahujan Samaj Party

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday allowed her nephew Akash Anand to rejoin the party after he apologised publicly on the social media platform X. BSP chief Mayawati welcomed her former heir, nephew Akash Anand, back into the party fold(Naeem Ansari)

In response to Akash Anand's appeal, Mayawati wrote on X, “I have taken the decision to give another chance to Shri Akash Anand in view of his publicly admitting his mistakes in his four posts today on x and giving full respect to the seniors and not giving in to his father-in-law's words and dedicating his life to the BSP party and movement.”

She added, “I am healthy now, and as long as I am healthy, like Kanshi Ram ji, I will continue to work for the party and the movement with full dedication and commitment. In such a situation, there is no question of appointing someone as my successor. I am firm on my decision and will remain so.”

Akash Anand was expelled from the BSP along with his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, for allegedly conspiring against Mayawati and taking major decisions on campaign funding, candidate selection and more for the assembly elections in Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra.

Anand, whom Mayawati had declared as her political heir in 2023, was expelled from the party in March, after Mayawati loyalists informed her about the decisions made during the Delhi assembly elections and alleged mismanagement of campaign funds.

Akash Anand apologises to Mayawati

Akash Anand on Sunday took to social media platform X to appeal to BSP chief and aunt Mayawati for a second chance, vowing to not let any other relatives come in the way of the party's needs.

Anand said that Mayawati was his only political guru and that he would follow the guidelines set by her. He pledged to learn from his seniors and reiterated that he would take political advice from those who did not have the BSP's best interests in mind.

He said, “I appeal to her to forgive all my mistakes and give me a chance to work in the party again, for which I will always be grateful to her. Also, I will not make any such mistake in the future which will hurt the self-respect and self-esteem of the party.”