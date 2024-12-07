Mayawati blames Congress ‘mistakes’ for rising violence and ‘suffering’ in Bangladesh

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday claimed that religious minorities in Bangladesh are “suffering” because of the alleged mistakes committed by the Congress in the past. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati during a press conference at her residence, in Lucknow, Saturday.(PTI)

Mayawati alleged that most victims of rising violence in India's neighbouring country are Hindus, with many among them being Dalits and people from other weaker sections.

“In such a situation, the central government which is being led by the BJP should fulfil its responsibility. So that the Dalit class people who are becoming victims of exploitation do not have to suffer... or they should be brought back to India by talking to the government there, because of the mistake of Congress, they are suffering losses,” news agency ANI reported Mayawati as saying.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of being the “two sides of the same coin”.

“Congress party is “silent” and is now shouting “be careful” only for Muslim votes,” the BSP chief said while addressing a press conference.

Mayawati's allegations are in reference to rising violence targeting Hindu religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Foreign Secretary to visit Dhaka

India announced on Friday that foreign secretary Vikram Misri will visit Dhaka on December 9 to hold consultations and several bilateral meetings.

The consultations, led by the two foreign secretaries, are part of India’s structured interactions with the Bangladeshi side. “We look forward to these to this meeting,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Also read | Indian Hill Station's economy bears the brunt of rising violence in Bangladesh

The visit comes at a time when bilateral relations are under great strain, with protests in several northeastern states bordering the neighbouring country over the targeting of the Hindu minorities and the arrest of Bangladeshi monk Chinmoy Krishna Das on charges of sedition.

The unrest in Bangladesh almost dried up trade at the Integrated Check Post Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border. Most of the exchange counters at the border were reported to be empty on Saturday.

(With ANI inputs)