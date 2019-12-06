e-paper
Mayawati calls for ‘Hyderabad-like’ action against criminals in UP to control crime

In a statement, the BSP chief expressed concern over cases of heinous crime against women in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana and other states.

india Updated: Dec 06, 2019 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.(PTI)
         

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday said the police in Uttar Pradesh should take exemplary action against criminals, like their Hyderabad counterparts, to control crime.

In a statement, the BSP chief expressed concern over cases of heinous crime against women in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana and other states. She demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

Mayawati said under her government there was rule of law in the state due to stringent action taken against criminals, even those with political affiliation.

“Criminal elements enjoy state patronage and the morale of criminals is high. There has been a spurt in cases of heinous crime as well. On December 5, an attempt was made to kill a rape victim by setting her ablaze in broad daylight. Such incidents are a blot on humanity. Crime can be controlled if the UP and Delhi police take strict action like the Hyderabad police,” Mayawati said.

She said uneasiness prevailed among people due to increasing crime cases against women. “Police need to change its style of working. The central and state governments will have to work with a strong will, else criminals will continue to flourish and target common people and women,” she said.

Four men, accused of raping and killing veterinary doctor in Telangana, were shot dead in an encounter by the police early on Friday on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The police said the accused were taken to an area on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway for reconstruction of the crime scene, but they snatched the weapons of the cops and attacked the police team which took them there.

Two of the 10 policemen who took the men there received grievous injuries, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjannar said in a press conference on Friday evening.

The police action was widely hailed on social media and by people across the country, though some politicians took a cautious line.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognizance of the media reports on encounter and ordered a probe. It said in a statement that the incident clearly indicates that the police personnel were neither alert nor prepared for any untoward activity. “The deceased had been arrested by the police during investigation and a judgment in the matter by the competent court was yet to be pronounced. If, the arrested persons were actually guilty, they were to be punished as per law pursuant to the directions of the competent court.”

Sajjannar, meanwhile, said the law has done its duty.

‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
Hyderabad vet’s family says solace, accused’s relatives cry foul
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
