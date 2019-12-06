e-paper
NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of Telangana encounter, orders probe

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 14:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The spot where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter by police near Hyderabad.
The spot where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter by police near Hyderabad.(ANI)
         

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of news reports about the encounter in which four men accused of rape-murder of a veterinary doctor were killed by the Telangana Police.

According to the police, the four accused – Mohammad Ali alias Mohammad Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu – were taken to Chattanpalli to reconstruct the scene of crime where they allegedly attacked the cops and tried to run away from the spot.

“The commission is of the opinion that this matter is required to be probed very carefully. Accordingly, it has asked its Director General (Investigation) to immediately send a team for a fact finding on the spot investigation into the matter,” the NHRC said in a statement.

The team of the Investigation Division of the Commission headed by an SSP is expected to leave immediately and submit their report at the earliest, the commission further said.

It further said that the incident clearly indicates that the police personnel were neither alert nor prepared for any untoward activity. “The deceased had been arrested by the police during investigation and a judgment in the matter by the competent court was yet to be pronounced. If, the arrested persons were actually guilty, they were to be punished as per law pursuant to the directions of the competent court.”

There have been mixed reactions to the killing of the four accused in the encounter which took place around 3.30am under a bridge on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad national highway.

While some leaders have commended the police, others were more cautious in their reaction.

“This is the biggest incident in the 19th year of this century that will guarantee women’s safety. I can now believe that people in governance in other states will find ways to teach criminals an immediate lesson,” Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti said on Twitter.

“What happened is really bad for the country... but you cannot kill people because you want to. You cannot take law in your hands, they (accused) would have been hanged by the court anyhow,” BJP MP Maneka Gandhi said.

The father of the veterinarian said that his daughter’s soul would now rest in peace. “It has been 10 days since my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter’s soul must be at peace now,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, expressed concern over “loss of trust” in the criminal justice system after the praise the encounter received.

