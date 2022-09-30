Mayawati on why opposition is attacking RSS amid Centre's ban on PFI

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday targeted the central government, days after the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI). The government - earlier this week - announced that the Islamic outfit and its associates would be banned for five years. This was after two rounds of massive countrywide raids for the second consecutive week. The Islamic outfit, its leaders and its associates had been under the radar of the central probe agencies over alleged terror links.

In her tweet, Mayawati, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, linked the action to the upcoming state elections. “After targeting the PFI in many ways, the central government has put a ban on the outfit and its eight associates before the assembly polls. It has been labelled as politics, which has made people restless rather than making them content," she tweeted.

“This is the reason why opposition parties are alleging that the government’s intention is not clear, and they are also seeking a ban on the RSS. If PFI is a threat to national security then why should a ban not be slapped on many similar organizations, they are asking,” the 66-year-old leader further wrote.

Her comments come amid war of words between the Congress and the BJP over the PFI ban in Karnataka. Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had sought a ban on the RSS, the BJP's ideological parent, accusing it of being a threat to peace in the society.

In response, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters on Friday: "To ask for such an organisation to be banned is really unfortunate, Siddaramaiah should not have stooped to such a low level."

(With inputs from ANI)

