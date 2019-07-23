Mayawati sacks MLA for skipping Karnataka trust vote

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday expelled her lone Karnataka MLA N Mahesh from the party for skipping the trust vote that saw the fall of HD Kumaraswamy-led government.

“For not adhering to party directive to vote in favour of Karnataka government during the trust vote and skipping the event, N Mahesh has been expelled from the party with immediate effect for indiscipline,” read a tweet from Mayawati.

On Sunday, the Kollegal MLA said he will not attend the floor test on the direction of party supremo Mayawati. Hours later, Mayawati tweeted saying the MLA will be take part in the trust vote and support the Kumaraswamy government.

However, MLA Mahesh was absent on the day of the voting. The almost 14-month-old Kumaraswamy government lost the trust vote by 6 votes.

Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said the confidence motion received 99 votes and was opposed by 105 MLAs.

An emotional Kumaraswamy said he had been running a government that was speculated to collapse right from the point that it was formed.

The chief minister, who did not claim in his two-hour long speech that he had the numbers, had made it clear early in his speech that he wouldn’t run away from the vote. He also declared that he wouldn’t let the rebels responsible for the collapse of his government come back and rejoin the party.

But before he stopped his two-hour-long speech, Kumaraswamy also had a word of advice for the other lawmakers including those from the rival BJP and its boss BS Yeddyurappa.

“This seat is not permanent for anybody. There have been 23 chief ministers in this state,” he told the assembly, capping a discussion that had gone on for four days.

“This is all part of politics,” Kumaraswamy later told reporters outside the assembly soon after losing majority and the government.

