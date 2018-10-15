Mayawati supports MeToo Movement, demands action against MJ Akbar

Demanding action against Union minister MJ Akbar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said around a dozen women have charged him with sexual exploitation, misconduct and harassment but, “instead of coming clean over the accusation, the minister is trying to give it a political colour”.

Supporting the #MeToo Movement, she said it has provided a platform and courage to the working women in various fields to raise their voice against sexual exploitation and misconduct. “The BJP leaders are acting as mute spectators to this serious issue, but the people will not forgive them for this,” she added.

Mayawati said the Akbar episode has exposed the insensitivity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership as well as the central government towards the dignity of women. “It also shows the anti-women ‘chaal’ (activity), charitra (character) and chehra (face) of the BJP,” she said.

She said the issue of women security and self-respect is being raised in society, yet evils like sexual exploitation and harassment of women at various places are being reported.

“Legal action has been taken in these cases as well. The # MeToo Movement has been launched on social media by educated, working women against sexual exploitation and harassment. These women have accused MJ Akbar of sexual exploitation. The stubborn attitude of the central government and its anti-women stance has shocked the people,” she said.

“Now a question is being raised over the tall claims made by the BJP leadership on Indian culture and civilization. To serve their vested political interests, the BJP and RSS will continue to humiliate women and play with their security as well,” the BSP chief said, alleging that under the BJP government, law and order as well as security of women has deteriorated.

“For electoral and political gains, the BJP is turning insensitive towards the voice of the victims that has been shared on social media. The people will not forget not forgive the BJP for its misdeeds. They will teach a lesson to it in the coming assembly as well as the Lok Sabha elections,” she said.

Noting that in the film industry, sports and media, action had been taken against the accused in cases of sexual exploitation and harassment of women, Mayawati said that there is “national outrage over the issue as people across the country have condemned the exploitation of women” but the inaction in the Akbar case “shows the arrogance and stubborn attitude of the BJP government”.

Akbar, who returned from a foreign tour Sunday morning, released a statement latter denying the charges levied against him as “false and fabricated”. He has filed a defamation suit against one of the woman journalists who made the allegations.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 18:12 IST