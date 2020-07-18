Mayawati wades into phone tapping row in Rajasthan, seeks President’s rule

india

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati weighed in on the alleged phone tapping row in Rajasthan accusing chief minister Ashok Gehlot of acting illegally and calling for President’s rule in the state.

In a tweet shortly after the BJP sought a CBI probe into the Congress’ allegations that it has audio tapes to prove that the BJP was in collusion with rebel Congress leaders to bring down the Gehlot government, Mayawati accused Gehlot of being a serial offender.

“Rajasthan Chief Minister first violated the anti-defection law and betrayed the BSP by admitting its MLAs into the Congress. And now he apparently made another illegal decision by tapping phones,’ Mayawati tweeted.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police registered two first information reports on Friday alleging a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the state after the party’s chief whip Mahesh Joshi lodged a complaint citing three audio tapes, purportedly of conversations detailing the plot.

Amid the tug of war between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot now being played out in the Rajasthan High Court, Mayawati said the Governor should recommend President’s rule in the state.

“The Governor of Rajasthan should take effective cognizance of the continuing political deadlock, mutual disturbance and instability in the government and recommend imposition of President’s rule in the state so save democracy,” she said in another tweet.