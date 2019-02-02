Mayor of Agra calls Aligarh Muslim University a hub for terrorists

Agra’s mayor Naveen Jain on Saturday asked administration in Aligarh to take stringent measures to save Aligarh Muslim University from becoming an ‘adda’ (hub) of ‘terrorists’ and weed them out from the campus.

Jain was speaking to reporters after Agra’s Lok Sabha MP Ram Shankar Katheria of the BJP had addressed the media at a press conference he had called to hail the interim Budget.

“AMU is turning out to be home for terrorists and as such stringent measures are required to save it from becoming ‘adda’ for terrorists. The Aligarh administration should take steps to weed out such terrorist element from university premises,” said Jain who is also from the BJP.

“Such situation is not to be tolerated and first step should be removing the word ‘Muslim’ from name of Aligarh Muslim University,” the Mayor said while complaining that anti national slogans are raised in university premises.

Jani’s demand came despite the Supreme Court dismissing a PIL last month seeking to change the name of the university.

Jain gave no indication as to what could have sparked his tirade against AMU as he demanded a probe “as to who is providing rooms to those having anti-national inclination and seeking ‘azadi’ from India.”

‘It is high time that measures be taken to save AMU from becoming safe haven for terrorists,” he said.

