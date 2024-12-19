New Delhi, As the assembly elections approach, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday approved a proposal to release ₹25.35 crore to begin preparations for the polls. MCD passes proposal to release ₹ 25.35 crore for Delhi Assembly polls preparations

This includes setting up booths, ensuring proper electricity and lighting arrangements, and providing toilets, drinking water and other essential facilities at over 2,500 locations across the city.

A proposal in this regard, marked under urgent business, was passed in the MCD House to release the expenditure required for this as a priority payment.

"In compliance with directions from the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to ensure smooth conduct of the General Elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly, scheduled for January/February 2025, assured minimum facilities are required to be maintained," the proposal read.

According to the passed proposal, the MCD is tasked with setting up approximately 13,033 polling booths at around 2,538 locations within its jurisdiction.

The total estimated expenditure for these arrangements is expected to be around ₹25.35 crore, with each polling booth allocated a budget of ₹19,450.

In addition to setting up polling stations, the MCD is responsible for ensuring provisions for ramps to facilitate PwD voters and senior citizens.

It will also establish model/pink polling booths in each assembly constituency as well as one PwD polling station and one youth polling station in each district.

Additional attractive features will be added to polling stations based on the local culture and specific requirements.

The other provisions include setting up shaded waiting areas with seating arrangements for those accompanying voters as well as crèche facilities for the children who accompany electors.

The assembly elections are due in February next year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.