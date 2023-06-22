MEA writes to Maharashtra govt to take over London’s Ambedkar museum

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has written to the Maharashtra government, seeking control over Dr BR Ambedkar’s museum in London to convert it into an autonomous unit to “prevent hijacking of the institution by forces inimical to the national interests”, officials aware of the matter said. The house on 10, King Henry Road in London was Ambedkar’s residence for two years between 1921 and 1922 (File Photo)

The MEA’s letter to the state government, which was issued last month, says that after the museum becomes an autonomous body, a director rank officer from the Indian government will be in-charge of its functioning.

“This will help us promote a broader understanding of Ambedkar’s work including his views on nation building, diversity, inclusion, institution building, decentralisation, among others,” the letter said. HT has seen a copy of the letter.

“The museum has considerable convening power which may be utilised positively to project the ideals of Babasaheb and London provides a huge opportunity for it,” the letter added.

The house on 10, King Henry Road in London was Ambedkar’s residence for two years between 1921 and 1922.

It was acquired by the Maharashtra government in 2015 for £3.2 million and inaugurated the same year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The main floor of the museum has a selection of black and white photographs, Ambedkar’s famous quotes and a room dedicated to bound copies of his writings, apart from a large painting of the preamble of the Indian Constitution mounted on one of its walls.

The state government’s social justice department has drafted a response in affirmative to the Centre’s proposal, said an official aware of the matter, saying that the letter will be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs after consultation with chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The state government spends approximately ₹1.5 crore per year on the upkeep of the museum through the Indian High Commissioner, an official aware of the matter said.

