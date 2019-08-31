e-paper
‘Meant for BJP’: Siddaramaiah does damage control over his ‘prostitute’ comment

“A prostitute who can’t dance says the floor isn’t right to dance,” the Congress leader had reportedly said when a reporter asked his reaction to JDS workers blaming him for the collapse of the alliance government.

india Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:53 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mangaluru
The Congress leader had reportedly made the comment when a reporter asked his reaction to JDS workers blaming him for the collapse of the alliance government.
The Congress leader had reportedly made the comment when a reporter asked his reaction to JDS workers blaming him for the collapse of the alliance government.(PTI Photo )
         

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday swung into damage control mode, saying that his “prostitutes can’t complain about the dance floor” comment was meant for the BJP and not for JD(S).

On being asked about his comment comparing JD(S) workers to prostitutes, the Congress leader said, “I meant dancers who can’t dance complain about the dance floor. By this, I meant the BJP, who else?”

“A prostitute who can’t dance says the floor isn’t right to dance,” the Congress leader had reportedly said when a reporter asked his reaction to JDS workers blaming him for the collapse of the alliance government.

After ruling the state for 14 months, the Congress-JDS government collapsed on July 22 after it lost a confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in the assembly.

Many in the government blamed Siddaramaiah for the government’s collapse as many rebel MLAs were considered his loyalists .

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text.)

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 18:53 IST

