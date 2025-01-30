Meat sale banned in Bengaluru and Hyderabad today. Check details

The civic bodies of Bengaluru and Hyderabad have imposed a ban on animal slaughter and meat sales on Thursday, January 30, in observance of Sarvodaya Day (Martyrs' Day), News18 reported. The day commemorates the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and honours those who sacrificed their lives for the nation. In Hyderabad, all sheep, goat, and cattle slaughterhouses, along with retail meat and beef shops, remained closed within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. (Pic used for representation) (File)((Praful Gangurde /HT Photo))

The ban will be enforced across all areas under the jurisdiction of the respective civic authorities in both cities, the report said.

In Hyderabad, all sheep, goat, and cattle slaughterhouses, along with retail meat and beef shops, remained closed within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

GHMC commissioner K Ilambarithi issued a directive under Section 533(b) of the GHMC Act 1955, instructing police commissioners to ensure the enforcement of the order.

The News18 report also mentioned that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued an order to enforce the meat ban across all areas under its jurisdiction. According to BBMP data, the city has nearly 3,000 licensed meat shops and three authorised slaughterhouses, though the actual numbers may be higher due to several illegal shops operating unnoticed.

The civic bodies in both cities have consistently enforced a ban on animal slaughter and meat sales every year on Martyrs' Day, with strict instructions for compliance.

Additionally, a ‘dry day’ will be observed across Maharashtra on January 30, with the sale of alcohol banned in liquor stores, restaurants, pubs, and bars in observance of Sarvodaya Day.

Martyrs' Day

The day holds historical significance as it marks the tragic event when Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in 1948 while on his way to a prayer meeting at Birla Bhawan in Delhi. Every year, on his death anniversary, the nation observes Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi in his memory.

Also Read | Aero India 2025: Bengaluru civic body bans the sale of meat around Yelahanka air force station

As tributes pour in to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his respects.

“Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices," he tweeted on Thursday.

While Martyrs’ Day mainly commemorates Gandhi’s death, it also honours the sacrifices of all those who gave their lives for the country’s freedom.