Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Media presence, travel cost dominate political parties’ poll expenses: EC audit report for 2023-24

ByAbhishek Angad, New Delhi
Jan 30, 2025 06:48 AM IST

The BJP’s expenses of ₹1,754 crore indicated a strong focus on media presence, with nearly 58% spent on advertisements and electronic media.

Political parties spent on advertisements, helicopter rides and payments to media consultants in their 2023-24 spending, according to audited reports released by the Election Commission on Monday, providing insights into their expenditure patterns during a year of multiple state elections.

The BJP’s expenses of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,754 crore indicated a strong focus on media presence, with nearly 58% spent on advertisements and electronic media. (Bloomberg)
The BJP’s expenses of 1,754 crore indicated a strong focus on media presence, with nearly 58% spent on advertisements and electronic media. (Bloomberg)

The reports likely capture only a part of the spending patterns for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the dates for which were announced on March 16. During this period, six states–Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram– held elections for their assemblies.

The BJP’s expenses of 1,754 crore indicated a strong focus on media presence, with nearly 58% spent on advertisements and electronic media. The party allocated 591.39 crore for advertising and publicity, while electronic media expenses touched 434.84 crore. Its press conference expenses rose to 90.99 lakh from 71.60 lakh in the previous year.

During that period – April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 — the party won assembly elections in three statesand lost Karnataka elections. It swept back to power in Lok Sabha as part of the National Democratic Alliance coalition but without a majority of its own, having won 240Lok Sabha seats.

In contrast, the Congress, with total election expenses of 619.67 crore, directed its spending towards ground operations. The party spent 238.54 crore on candidate support and 207.94 crore on electronic media - together accounting for 72% of its election budget.

The Congress could not retain Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, losing both to the BJP. However, it made inroads in Karnataka and Telangana. 

Regional parties showed distinctive spending patterns that reflect their electoral strategies. The Trinamool Congress spent 56.34 crore of its 81.74 crore budget on helicopter and aircraft expenses, while allocating 14.03 crore for hoardings and flags.

The Telugu Desam Party’s expenditure revealed a significant shift toward professional campaign management. The party spent 39.96 crore on media advisors from its 80.42 crore budget, a dramatic increase from 66.81 lakh in the previous year. It also allocated 15.60 crore for printed materials including posters, manifestos and leaflets, up from 15.10 lakh in FY23.

The spending patterns of smaller parties offer interesting contrasts. The AAP’s election expenses dropped sharply to 9.6 crore from 36.34 crore, with 2.1 crore spent on travel expenses and 1.09 crore on conducting surveys. Both BSP and SP prioritised air travel, spending 10.7 crore and 14.52 crore respectively on aircraft and helicopters, out of their total expenses of 23.47 crore and 19.14 crore.

The DMK’s focus on media spending - 145.27 crore out of 170.07 crore for print and electronic media expenses – was in sharp contrast to both its state rival AIADMK, which spent 17.22 crore mainly on administrative expenses out of its total 25.84 crore, and the modest expenditure by Left parties, with the CPI spending 23 lakh and the CPI(M) just 70,667.

Several parties showed significant changes in spending categories compared to the previous year. The JD(U)’s “other expenses” jumped from 8.85 lakh to 1.06 crore, while their overall spending decreased from 3.05 crore to 2.32 crore.

Chakshu Roy, who heads the legislative and civic engagement initiatives at PRS Legislative Research, said, “The extent of electoral expenditure by political parties raises the question whether the legislative intent of limiting the influence of money in elections is being served by putting the expenditure limit on candidates fighting elections.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On