Medical infrastructure helped Varanasi in fight against Covid-19, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, which he represents in the Lok Sabha, and said the holy city has been able to fight the coronavirus disease because of its robust medical infrastructure, news agency ANI reported citing a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“PM reiterated the importance of masks and urged all to ensure ‘do gaj ki doori’. He said that as a representative of Varanasi, he takes constant feedback from the public and in the last five-six years, medical infrastructure has advanced in Varanasi that has helped in the fight against Covid-19,” ANI quoted the PMO as saying.

Prime Minister Modi began his review meeting at 11am, as tweeted by the PMO on Sunday morning. “The meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration and doctors who are involved in fighting Covid-19 in Varanasi,” read the tweet.

The Prime Minister’s review meeting came as Varanasi contributed 1664 Covid-19 cases on Saturday and witnessed eight deaths. Uttar Pradesh on Saturday witnessed 27,357 new cases of the coronavirus disease, a day after reporting its largest single-day rise of 27,426 fresh infections, according to a health department bulletin. Related deaths in the state rose by 120, its highest single-day toll since the beginning of the pandemic, the bulletin showed. On Friday, 103 people succumbed to the viral disease. Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally stands at 821,054, including 641,292 recoveries, 170,059 active cases and 9703 fatalities.

The holy city first elected PM Modi as its Member of Parliament (MP) in 2014, in his very first parliamentary elections. Five years later, Varanasi re-elected him as its representative.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Sunday that India witnessed a record 261,500 new Covid-19 cases, making it the fourth consecutive rise of more than 200,000 daily cases. There were 1501 related deaths as well in this period. The country’s infection tally, as per the ministry’s dashboard, currently stands at 14,788,109 including 177,150 deaths.