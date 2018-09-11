 Medical student shot dead by assailants in Mandla village of Uttar Pradesh | india news | Hindustan Times
Medical student shot dead by assailants in Mandla village of Uttar Pradesh

Family members staged a protest by keeping the body on the road and blocking the highway demanding action against accused.

Police said Rajat was Monday evening killed when he was returning to his village from college.(AFP File Photo)

A Dalit medical student was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mandla village, police said Tuesday.

Circle Officer Rizwan Ahmad said Rajat was Monday evening killed when he was returning to his village from college.

He was in second year of the medical course.

Following which, irate family members staged a protest by keeping the body on the road and blocking the highway demanding action against accused, he said.

Police pacified the family members and sent the body for postmortem, the CO said.

A case has been registered against unidentified miscreants and an investigation is underway, he said.

Security has been tightened in the area with deployment of additional force to prevent any untoward incident, the CO said.

