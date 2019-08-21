Medical students forced to shave heads, salute seniors in UP’s Etawah

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:23 IST

A batch of first-year medical students was allegedly forced to shave their heads by their seniors and “bow in reverence” to them in an alleged case of ragging at a university in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district.

A video of the incident that has gone viral shows the students of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai moving in a single file with backpacks and saluting their seniors as they pass by.

Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences’ vice-chancellor Dr Raj Kumar said strong action will be taken against those involved in ragging the students.

Etawah: Junior students of UP University of Medical Sciences,Saifai seen with shaved heads on campus, allegedly as part of ragging. Vice Chancellor says "If there has been any indiscipline,strict action will be taken. Students can approach at least their warden. I'll keep an eye" pic.twitter.com/DpKrCfRARe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2019

“We have suspended students earlier also. I want to assure juniors that they need not worry,” Kumar said.

“We keep a strict vigil on such activities and we have a separate dean social welfare for students. Further, we have an anti-ragging committee to deal with complaints. We also have a special squad which visits every place in University to keep a check over ragging. The students can complain to the anti-ragging committee or even to their wardens,” he said.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 14:22 IST