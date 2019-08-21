e-paper
Medical students forced to shave heads, salute seniors in UP’s Etawah

A video of the incident that has gone viral shows the students of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai moving in a single file with backpacks and saluting their seniors as they pass by.

Etawah
Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences’ vice-chancellor Dr Raj Kumar said strong action will be taken against those involved in ragging the students.
Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences' vice-chancellor Dr Raj Kumar said strong action will be taken against those involved in ragging the students. (ANI)
         

A batch of first-year medical students was allegedly forced to shave their heads by their seniors and “bow in reverence” to them in an alleged case of ragging at a university in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district.

A video of the incident that has gone viral shows the students of Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai moving in a single file with backpacks and saluting their seniors as they pass by.

Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences’ vice-chancellor Dr Raj Kumar said strong action will be taken against those involved in ragging the students.

 

“We have suspended students earlier also. I want to assure juniors that they need not worry,” Kumar said.

“We keep a strict vigil on such activities and we have a separate dean social welfare for students. Further, we have an anti-ragging committee to deal with complaints. We also have a special squad which visits every place in University to keep a check over ragging. The students can complain to the anti-ragging committee or even to their wardens,” he said.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 14:22 IST

