‘Medical trip’ turns deadly for UP man as wife, her lover kill him midway

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Aurangabad district has been accused of conspiring with her lover to murder her husband after luring him on the pretext of medical treatment, police said on Saturday. Talking about the case police said that the accused has been arrested and has confessed to her crimes.(HT Photo/Representational Image)

According to the police cited by news agency PTI, the woman, identified as Puja, allegedly lured her husband, Bikku, on the pretext of visiting Gayaji for medical treatment.

However, during their return journey, she, along with her alleged lover Kamlesh Yadav, ran him over with a Scorpio SUV near a deserted stretch of road, killing him instantly.

Talking about the case, police said that the accused has been arrested and has confessed to her crimes. “She killed her husband with the help of her lover. She has been arrested and has confessed to the crime. Efforts are underway to nab the other accused involved in the case,” said Kumar Rishiraj, SDPO of Daudnagar.

In a similar incident in Telangana, a 23-year-old woman and her 35-year-old lover were arrested along with six others on Friday for murdering the woman's husband, just weeks after their wedding, police said. The victim, Ganta Tejeshwar (32), a land surveyor, went missing on June 17. His body was found on June 21 near Panyam town in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

District SP T Srinivasa Rao said the main accused, Tirumala Rao, was in a relationship with Sujata, a sweeper at his office, and later with her daughter Aishwarya. Despite marrying Tejeshwar under family pressure on May 18, Aishwarya remained involved with Tirumala and conspired with him to kill her husband. “Aishwarya wanted to get rid of Tejeshwar so that she could marry Tirumala Rao,” the SP said. The couple had even planned to flee to Ladakh after the murder.

(With Inputs from PTI)