Meerut firing: Police identify 1 accused; girl, hit by gunshot, stable
Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Thursday said they have identified a person who was a member of a group which opened fire in a city market on Wednesday evening. A girl, who was passing by and got hit by a gunshot, was hospitalised and is stable, the police said.
“In Meerut’s Brahmpuri area, three-four persons during a dispute fired a gunshot that hit a girl who was passing by. She was hospitalised, her condition is stable now,” Amit Kumar Rai, Circle Officer, told news agency ANI. “One of them (accused) identified through CCTV, others being identified. They’ll be arrested soon,” the officer further said.
As per reports, a group of youths opened fire last evening in Madhavpuram in Meerut’s Brahmpuri. According to family members of the injured girl, she had gone to market with a friend to purchase some essentials. The police have assured that all the accused will be arrested soon.
Uttar Pradesh has seen a series of crimes against women in the last few days. Three girls were allegedly poisoned in Unnao; two of them died while one had to be put on a ventilator and later recovered. In Aligarh, a girl, who had gone missing, was found dead. A similar incident took place in Bulandshahr, which also witnessed the murder of a woman and her two daughters by her husband. In Hathras, a molestation accused shot dead the father of the girl whom he had allegedly molested; the deceased had filed a case against the accused.
In September last year, in a case which made international headlines, a woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered by four persons in Hathras. Her forceful cremation in the middle of the night had triggered massive outrage. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case.
