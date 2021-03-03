Man hammers wife, two daughters to death in UP’s Bulandshahr
A 60-year-old man was on the run after hammering his wife, 50, and daughters, aged 20 and 15, to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. His third daughter, 18, who was injured when the man went on a rampage and attacked his family in sleep on Tuesday night, was struggling for her life at a Meerut hospital.
“The man suspected his wife and daughters of having illicit relationships. He would often fight at home,” senior police superintendent S K Singh said, citing the complaint filed by the man’s 22 -year-old son.
Also Read | Delhi riots case: A hundred suspicions not proof, says court
“Some time after his wife and daughters fell asleep, the man hit them with a hammer on their heads. The wife and two daughters died, while the third one has been referred to Meerut for treatment.”
Singh said four teams have been formed to arrest the man.
The murders came to light when neighbours of the family informed the son, who lives separately with his family, after spotting the mother and her three daughters in a pool of blood. The four were rushed to a local health centre, where doctors declared the mother and her two daughters dead. (With PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man hammers wife, two daughters to death in UP’s Bulandshahr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu: Man arrested for burning his 5-year-old son alive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Goa-based climate activist granted transit bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cleaner, more aware... but for the most part, life back to normal in Pune’s Covid hotspots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand: 14-year-old allegedly gangraped in Chaibasa; three arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sutradhara’s tales: Pune gets its first names... royal patronages recognise sacred headquarters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad: 29-year-old woman techie stabbed by alleged stalker; condition stable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali MC to take over road maintenance from April 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana’s single-day Covid count breaches 100-mark after 83 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid infections saw 75% jump in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barbs fly in HP House over suspension of 5 Cong MLAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Create extra seat for MBBS aspirant: HC to Dadra and Nagar Haveli administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rift in J&K Cong: Group protests against Azad, another supports him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive turnout improving in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
45-year-old dies minutes after receiving second Covid-19 shot in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox