IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 21-year-old man, teen aid held for poisoning Dalit girls in Unnao
Inspector general of police Laxmi Singh said Vinay Kumar, a resident of a village neighbouring that of the victims’, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of murder and concealing evidence. They belong to the same caste as the victims, said local officials. (Representative Image) (PTI)
Inspector general of police Laxmi Singh said Vinay Kumar, a resident of a village neighbouring that of the victims’, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of murder and concealing evidence. They belong to the same caste as the victims, said local officials. (Representative Image) (PTI)
india news

21-year-old man, teen aid held for poisoning Dalit girls in Unnao

The three Dalit girls were found unconscious in a field near their home in Unnao district late on Wednesday by family members. Two of them died soon after, and the third, who is 16 years old, is in a critical condition in a Kanpur hospital.
READ FULL STORY
By Haider Naqvi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:05 AM IST

Police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man and his teenage associate for allegedly poisoning three Dalit girls and killing two of them in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, claiming that the duo tried to extract revenge from one of the girls after she rebuffed the man’s advances.

The development came on a day the families laid to rest the two minor victims, aged 13 and 15, after resisting two attempts by the administration to bury the girls — a stand-off that brought back memories of the Hathras gang rape case last October where police and local administration forcibly cremated a Dalit victim.

The three Dalit girls were found unconscious in a field near their home in Unnao district late on Wednesday by family members. Two of them died soon after, and the third, who is 16 years old, is in a critical condition in a Kanpur hospital.

Inspector general of police Laxmi Singh said Vinay Kumar, a resident of a village neighbouring that of the victims’, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of murder and concealing evidence. They belong to the same caste as the victims, said local officials.

“Vinay told the police he asked for her phone number, proposed to her but she always refused. He was angry with her and sought revenge for his insult…The accused gave some pesticide with water to the three girls,” said Singh. She said Kumar confessed to the crime.

The victims’ families welcomed the arrests.

”We have been telling the police right from the start that our daughters were murdered. We stand vindicated. The police must ensure that the investigation carries enough evidences against them and they are hanged,” said the father of one of the victims.

Kishan Pal, Kumar’s father, said his son was being framed. “My son is not like this. He is being made a scapegoat under pressure,” he said.

The father of the 15-year-old boy said his son was too young to commit such a crime. “How can a young boy of his age do something like this? This is beyond his capability,” he said.

Police said Kumar was a farmer and owned a piece of land near the spot where girls were found on Wednesday night. According to police, Kumar said the girls used to go to the fields for fodder and became friends during the coronavirus lockdown, after which he started pursuing one of the girls but was rejected.

“We used to play and eat together in the field…When I proposed her, she rejected. When I asked her this month to give me her phone number, she did not give due to which I was angry and decided to kill her,” Kumar was quoted as saying by UP Police.

On Wednesday, Kumar allegedly mixed pesticide in a water bottle and met the girls in the field with the intention of poisoning them. “When they asked for water, I gave them the water bottle in which pesticide was mixed and they drank it,” Singh quoted Kumar as saying.

It was not clear why Kumar tried to poison the other two girls and didn’t stop them when they were drinking from the same bottle. As the girls complained of vertigo and fainted, Kumar and his associate panicked, dragged them to their field from his and ran away, police added. “I left their bodies in the field,” the IG quoting Vinay’s alleged confession said.

Police said they were told by other villagers that Kumar was present in his field at the time the girls were there.

He was among six people picked up for questioning on Thursday noon.

“Vinay broke down when his location was also found in the field at the time of the crime and a few eyewitnesses, who saw them running from one field to another field in a state of panic, came forward,” said a senior police official on condition of anonymity.

Family members said the girls were close friends and left together to bring green fodder from a field around 1.5km from their house on Wednesday. They brought a packet of chips from a local shop around 3.30pm. It was the last anyone saw them. Their bodies were discovered by the families around 9.30pm.

On Friday morning, bodies of the two minor girls were buried in their field in accordance with local customs, in the presence of scores of policemen and local officials. The bodies were kept in their respective houses, where they were shrouded and garlanded. According to local tradition, unmarried minor girls are not cremated.

On Thursday, local administration had tried twice to bury the girls. In the morning, hundreds of angry local villagers confronted officials supervising the digging of graves in the field with earth moving machines and said they won’t let the administration bury the victims. In the evening, family members threw themselves before the machine in protest and said they would not allow the burial in the night because it violated local customs.

But on Friday, the administration said the burials were conducted with the families’ consent. Unnao district magistrate Ravindra Kumar refuted reports of any pressure being exerted on the families and said the last rites were performed as per their wishes.

Officials also announced 5 lakh each for the families of the two deceased girls. The family of the third girl, who is in a Kanpur hospital, was given 2 lakh and the government said it will bear the cost of her medical treatment.

Specialists from Lucknow’s King George Medical University assisted the staff at the Kanpur hospital at the instruction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, said officials. The hospital said the girl was responding to the treatment given by doctors and her condition was being monitored by specialists. “She could be taken off the ventilator,” the medical bulletin read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
MS Golwalkar of the RSS, who met Mahatma Gandhi in September 1947.(HT Archives)
MS Golwalkar of the RSS, who met Mahatma Gandhi in September 1947.(HT Archives)
india news

Controversy after govt pays tribute to MS Golwalkar

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:32 AM IST
Another official who asked not to be named said it was not the first time that the government was marking the birth anniversary of the Sangh’s second chief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A police spokesperson said: “Preliminary investigation indicates involvement of two terrorists in the attack. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local, and another FT (foreign terrorist), affiliated with LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them.” (Representative Image)(HT File Photo)
A police spokesperson said: “Preliminary investigation indicates involvement of two terrorists in the attack. One of them has been identified as Saqib, a local, and another FT (foreign terrorist), affiliated with LeT. Police have launched a manhunt to nab them.” (Representative Image)(HT File Photo)
india news

Terrorist guns down 2 policemen in Valley

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:17 AM IST
The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror group that is controlled by top handlers of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), took responsibility for the attack in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA's Dr Swati Mohan.(Twitter/@NASA)
NASA's Dr Swati Mohan.(Twitter/@NASA)
india news

Meet Indian-American Mohan who announced Mars landing

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:10 AM IST
“Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance is safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” Mohan announced on Thursday as scientists in the mission control room of the US space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory erupted in cheers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inspector general of police Laxmi Singh said Vinay Kumar, a resident of a village neighbouring that of the victims’, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of murder and concealing evidence. They belong to the same caste as the victims, said local officials. (Representative Image) (PTI)
Inspector general of police Laxmi Singh said Vinay Kumar, a resident of a village neighbouring that of the victims’, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on charges of murder and concealing evidence. They belong to the same caste as the victims, said local officials. (Representative Image) (PTI)
india news

21-year-old man, teen aid held for poisoning Dalit girls in Unnao

By Haider Naqvi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The three Dalit girls were found unconscious in a field near their home in Unnao district late on Wednesday by family members. Two of them died soon after, and the third, who is 16 years old, is in a critical condition in a Kanpur hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The activist was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(File Photo/AFP )
The activist was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(File Photo/AFP )
india news

Three-day judicial custody for Disha, bail may be heard today

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:57 AM IST
Lawyer representing Disha told the court that there were irregularities in the case diary; police to seek activist’s custody again next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescuers on Thursday recovered another body from the Tapovan dam tunnel in Uttarakhand’s flash flood-hit Chamoli district, taking the toll from the tragedy to 59,(PTI)
Rescuers on Thursday recovered another body from the Tapovan dam tunnel in Uttarakhand’s flash flood-hit Chamoli district, taking the toll from the tragedy to 59,(PTI)
india news

The lessons to be drawn from Chamoli disaster

By Abhishek Jha, Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:41 AM IST
The effects of the climate crisis on Uttarakhand’s weather patterns and their impact on the environment’s capacity to sustain damage being done by the construction of dams makes the state particularly vulnerable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The increase in cases is being reported even as restrictions on several economic and social activities have eased across the country, and people and governments appear to be getting complacent, with almost no mask discipline, experts warned. (Representative Image)(AP)
The increase in cases is being reported even as restrictions on several economic and social activities have eased across the country, and people and governments appear to be getting complacent, with almost no mask discipline, experts warned. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

India’s Covid-19 curve inches upwards amid fear of mutant strains

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Maharashtra, Kerala were responsible for 75% of 13,632 new cases recorded on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sputnik V has shown an efficacy rate of 91.6% in preventing Covid-19 in Phase 3 trials. The vaccine uses a similar adenovirus vector as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, whose Indian variant is Covishield.(AP)
Sputnik V has shown an efficacy rate of 91.6% in preventing Covid-19 in Phase 3 trials. The vaccine uses a similar adenovirus vector as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, whose Indian variant is Covishield.(AP)
india news

Dr Reddy’s applies for Sputnik authorisation

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Sputnik V has shown an efficacy of 91.6% in preventing Covid-19 in Phase 3 trials
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Goa government is going out of its way to compensate the farmers whose lands are being acquired and that they should cooperate. (Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant).(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Goa government is going out of its way to compensate the farmers whose lands are being acquired and that they should cooperate. (Twitter/@DrPramodPSawant).(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
india news

200 farmers protesting against upcoming Goa airport arrested in fresh flare-up

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:40 AM IST
  • The proposed International Airport at Goa’s northern frontier is being built on 1-crore square metres of land that has been acquired after much opposition that lasted more than a decade and was challenged right up to the Supreme Court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The draft bylaws for Ananta Basudeva Temple threatened to spoil the Odisha government’s plans of proposed beautification of the Lingaraj Temple as the latter came within the 100 metre radius, thereby ruling out any chances of new construction. (PTI PHOTO).
The draft bylaws for Ananta Basudeva Temple threatened to spoil the Odisha government’s plans of proposed beautification of the Lingaraj Temple as the latter came within the 100 metre radius, thereby ruling out any chances of new construction. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Culture ministry to put draft bylaws on hold for 2 Bhubaneswar temples

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Last month, the National Monument Authority issued draft bylaws for the Jagannath Temple of Puri, and Ananta Basudeva and Brahmeswar Temples of Bhubaneswar under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier today, the CPI(M) tweeted a commemorative message on the death anniversary of Deng Xiaoping, who was the paramount leader of the People's Republic of China between December 1978 and November 1989. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Earlier today, the CPI(M) tweeted a commemorative message on the death anniversary of Deng Xiaoping, who was the paramount leader of the People's Republic of China between December 1978 and November 1989. (Representative Image)(AFP)
india news

BJP slams CPI-M for commemorating former Chinese leader

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
"Dear West Bengal and Kerala, Left Front's priorities are crystal clear - bat for China. Reject the outdated Communist ideology, Communist hypocrisy and Communist tyranny. They neither empathise with our soldiers nor our citizens," tweeted BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials said that the blast had formed a small crater measuring around 5 inches in diameter on the concrete platform suggesting that it was a powerful explosion. (ANI PHOTO).
Officials said that the blast had formed a small crater measuring around 5 inches in diameter on the concrete platform suggesting that it was a powerful explosion. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Forensic analysts, SIT visit blast site in Bengal’s Murshidabad, no arrests yet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
  • Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team and forensic analysts visited the spot, on Friday where the blast took place late on Wednesday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the name of Hoshangabad district would be changed and the district would henceforth be known as Narmadapuram. (ANI PHOTO)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the name of Hoshangabad district would be changed and the district would henceforth be known as Narmadapuram. (ANI PHOTO)
india news

MP’s Hoshangabad to be renamed as Narmadapuram: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • Under the rules for changing names of places, the Union home ministry approves proposals sent by state governments to change the name of districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccine is undergoing phase 3 clinical trial in India.(REUTERS)
The vaccine is undergoing phase 3 clinical trial in India.(REUTERS)
india news

Dr Reddy's begins process to obtain emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:48 PM IST
As part of the review process, the drug major will present the safety profile of phase 2 study, and interim data of phase 3 trial, which is expected to be complete by February 21, 2021, Dr Reddy's said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the data, there were 48 fatal road accidents this year and 51 deaths, less than half as compared to 2019, which recorded 104 deaths in 100 fatal accidents.(File photo)
As per the data, there were 48 fatal road accidents this year and 51 deaths, less than half as compared to 2019, which recorded 104 deaths in 100 fatal accidents.(File photo)
india news

Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19% in 2020 in comparison to 2019

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19 pc in 2020 in comparison to 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP