Meerut: Hindu outfit leader booked for creating ruckus outside mosque, reciting Hanuman Chalisa

A Hindu outfit leader has been booked for reciting Hanuman Chalisa near a mosque inside the Cantonment area in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. The police said that the action came as the man, identified as Sachin Sirohi, was disrupting communal harmony.(Representational)

The police said that the action came as the man, identified as Sachin Sirohi, was disrupting communal harmony, PTI reported.

"Sachin Sirohi, who claims to be the national president of the All Bhartiya Hindu Suraksha Sansthan, has been booked along with some unidentified men under relevant sections of BNS," circle officer Santosh Kumar Singh of the Meerut police told PTI.

The officer further asserted that efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

Sirohi had also protested against AIMPBL rejecting Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on March 17.

"The country will run by the constitution. What is this drama being done by the Opposition? They should listen to the government. We have hope that PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi ji will bring this law," he had been quoted by ANI as saying.

There have been repeated incidents of ruckus outside mosques in different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh. Recently, the Sambhal area of the state saw violence over the demand for a temple being ‘restored’ in place of a mosque in the city.

What is the case?

According to the police report, a group led by Sachin Sirohi created a ruckus outside the mosque on Monday.

The group claimed that the mosque was ‘illegal’ and went on to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' (a prayer dedicated to lord Hanuman) near the mosque and allegedly threatened to demolish it, the report stated, according to news agency PTI.

The ruckus created a sense of panic among the locals in the area, with the police saying that chaos was spreading among the passengers going to the Cantt railway station.

As the news spread, members of the Muslim community, including Taskeen Salmani, the mosque's 'mutwalli' (caretaker), filed a police complaint in response to the incident.

Police have made it clear that they won't be dealing with the issue of the legality of the mosque, with the circle officer saying that ‘only the courts’ can answer that question.

Meanwhile, a delegation of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) met Meerut senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada, seeking strict action against Sirohi under UAPA.