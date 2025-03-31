Meerut murder accused Muskan, Sahil get ‘Ramayan’ from BJP MP Arun Govil: Report

Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, accused in the gruesome murder of her husband, Saurabh Rajput, met Meerut MP Arun Govil in jail. Arun Govil is running the ‘Ghar Ghar Ramayan’ campaign in his Meerut-Hapur Lok Sabha constituency.(PTI FILE/ X: Arun Govil)

Govil, who portrayed Lord Ram in a hit TV series from the 80s, visited the Chaudhary Charan Singh district Jail on a mission on Sunday. The BJP leader distributed 1,500 copies of the Ramayana among inmates. The event was held as a part of the actor-turned-politician’s ongoing 'Ghar Ghar Ramayan' initiative.

Although Govil did speak with any of the inmates, he told the media that both Muskan and Sahil got ‘emotional’ on meeting him. He had a message for all the inmates, even the duo.

"The inmates showed immense reverence for the Ramayana. If even a fraction of its teachings are followed, positivity can spread in society. Distributing the Ramayana isn't enough; we must implement its teachings in daily life. Even if we adopt 10 percent of its values, society will see positive change,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Govil is running the ‘Ghar Ghar Ramayan’ campaign in his Meerut-Hapur Lok Sabha constituency. The campaign aims to distribute 11 lakh copies of the Ramayana nationwide. Over 11,000 copies of the epic have been distributed in the region since the campaign began a month and a half ago.

The Meerut murder of a merchant navy officer

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla are accused of the murder of Muskan's merchant navy officer husband, Saurabh Rajput. The duo allegedly murdered Rajput, chopped his body into pieces, and sealed it off in a blue drum with sand and cement on March 4.

Muskan and Sahil were arrested about two weeks later and have since been lodged in judicial custody. They even faced an attack from lawyers while being produced in court after their arrest.

According to the police, Muskan planned the murder and convinced Sahil to help him by allegedly posing as his dead mother on social media. The officials said that she wanted to get rid of Saurabh, whom she married in 2016 and has a six-year-old daughter with, and marry Sahil.

Muskan's parents have already declared her ‘unfit for society’ and asked for the death penalty for her and the other accused.

According to jail officials quoted by PTI, both the accused have been experiencing severe drug withdrawal symptoms, which initially caused them to suffer from restlessness, insomnia, and loss of appetite in jail.