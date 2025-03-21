Meerut murder autopsy reveals Saurabh Rajput's body had shaky teeth, loose skin: Report

An autopsy report of the merchant navy officer murdered by his wife and her lover, revealed that the body of the merchant navy officer who had been killed on March 4, had shaky teeth and loose skin, after being chopped and stored in a drum sealed with cement, according to a report which cited Meerut's chief medical officer (CMO). Meerut murder autopsy reveals that the victim, Saurabh Rajput, had loose teeth and shaky skin after his body was kept for two weeks in a cement sealed drum(PTI)

A post-mortem of the victim's body suggested that he was murdered two weeks before his body parts were found, a News18 report quoted Meerut CMO, Dr Ashok Kataria.

The merchant navy officer's wife, Muskan Rastogi, had previously confessed that she and her lover Sahil Shukla had murdered him on March 4. The body was discovered on March 18 by Muskan's family and the duo was arrested on March 19.

Dr Kataria said that Saurabh Rajput's body exhibited signs of an attempt to burn it by pouring wet cement on it to damage the skin. He added that the victim's body had shaky teeth and loose skin as well.

The CMO said that he had never come across such a case in thirty years of his career, reported News 18.

Details of the cold-blooded murder

Muskan Rastogi, on March 3, laced her husband's food with sedatives. She then called her lover Sahil Shukla, and together the duo repeatedly stabbed Saurabh Rajput to ensure he was dead.

In the bathroom of the house, Shukla severed Rajput's head with a razor, hacked off the hands at the wrist, and chopped the rest fo the body into several pieces.

They stored the merchant navy officer's body in parts - Muskan keeping his torso inside the box of the couple's bed, and Sahil keeping the head and hands in his room.

The next day, March 4, they bought a large blue drum and cement from a local market. They then dumped the body parts into the drum, and sealed it with cement.

(with inputs from Deepak Lavania)