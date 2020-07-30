Meet 95-year-old ‘Rani of Jhansi’ who beat coronavirus

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 21:45 IST

When 95-year-old Maan Kunwar walked out of the Rani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, having been victorious in her battle against the coronavirus disease there were cheers and applause from the medical fraternity and the public.

“She is the ‘Rani of Jhansi’. She battled coronavirus for seven days and defeated the disease despite being 95,” said a person from the crowd.

Maan Kunwar, who seemed ‘anxious’ on July 19 when she was admitted to the Covid ward of the medical college, is now undergoing the mandatory seven-day home quarantine.

“This (her cure) has happened because of her indomitable spirit and the medical staff’s dedication, who did not mind her occasional flare-ups,” said Dr Anshul Jain, superintendent in-charge of the Covid-19 hospital.

“She was worried at first as it was the first time she was in a hospital and away from her family members. She was asymptomatic but the RT-PCR test had found her Covid positive,” said her son Chote Lal living in Talpura, Jhansi.

She largely remained inside the ward and had no medical condition but episodic blood pressure, the son added.

On day one, she was scared of the doctors and medical staff in their protective gears around her. She called them ‘Betaal’, a ghost, and thereafter struggled to beat her fears and eventually the coronavirus.

Jain said the patients at this age take time to adapt to the hospital environment. “She gelled in well, the junior doctors made her talk with her family members on the phone and arranged video calls too,” he said.

“She was given a turmeric (haldi) mixed milk and food on her bed, the staff grew fond of her. She was comfortable from the second day,” he said.

After recovery, she was discharged on July 25 but advised seven-day home quarantine in accordance with the Covid protocol.

While leaving the ward, a woman medical staff member joked with her: “Ammaji ham log ‘Betaal’ nahin hain (we are not ghosts).”

Maan Kunwar chuckled and said ‘Tu toh pari hai beti (you are a fairy)” while walking out of the ward, giving hope to others who continue to fight the virus.

District magistrate, Jhansi, Andhra Vamsi said whoever has good immunity and does not lead a sedentary lifestyle, has a fairly good chance of overcoming this infection.

“Healthy diet, physical exercise and boosting immunity through a balanced lifestyle and diet improves lymphatic activity,” he said.

In Jhansi, 2,166 people have tested positive so far and 1,180 people recovered in the last 57 days with the recovery rate being at 54.57%. While

there are 921 active cases, 65 people have died in the district.